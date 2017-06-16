Ted Hendricks to serve as celebrity host for UMSHoF Fishing Tourney

Ted Hendricks, a member of the UM and Pro Football Halls of Fame, will serve as the celebrity host for the seventh annual Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys/ University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame (UMSHoF) Celebrity Fishing Tournament, presented by Yamaha and Caribee Boat Sales, on June 23 and 24 at Founders Park (Mile Marker 87) in Islamorada.

“I’m excited to host the seventh annual Miami Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Fishing Tournament this year,” Hendricks said. “Come join me and some of my UM friends in Islamorada. It is one of the best charity events anyone can participate in and your opportunity to mingle with UM greats is awesome.”

The tournament weekend begins Friday evening with a kickoff party, final boat registration, silent auction and captains’ meeting followed on Saturday by a full day of fishing. On Saturday afternoon, the tournament will host its official weigh-in, followed by the Grady White Boats Dinner, awards ceremony and silent auction.

New to the tournament this year, Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill will host the food throughout the weekend and Warbird Apparel is the official angler shirt sponsor.

All events are open to the public. This is the only fishing event of its kind that matches participants with former Miami Hurricanes sports stars for the competition. Cash prizes and trophies will be presented to anglers in various inshore and offshore categories. A portion of the tournament proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys, Coastal Conservation Association and the UMSHoF.

For information about tournament participation, including boat entry or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.canesfish.com; call 305-667-0399 or contact the Tournament Director, Judy Layne via email at judy@canesfish.com.