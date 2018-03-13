The flavor of Perrine lives at Flava’s Miami

Grant Miller, publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers, recently visited Flava’s Miami, a popular neighborhood restaurant located at 17490 SW 104 Ave. in Perrine. Miller is pictured with Wilbur Bell (left), who has been living in West Perrine for the past 76 years, after moving from Lake City when he was age 2, and the restaurant’s owner/operator Zacch Bell, Wilber’s son, (right). Flava’s Miami is the heart and soul of Perrine, and if you want to know the history behind it all, these two gentlemen can tell you.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here