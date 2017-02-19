Get ready for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories when Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to South Florida.

This one-of-a-kind production visits the BB&T Center from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2 and the AmericanAirlines Arena, Apr. 5-9. Tickets, beginning at $16, are available at the BB&T Center and AmericanAirlines Arena box offices, through Ticketmaster and online at www.DisneyOnIce.com.

Get ready to enter a dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice where Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney Pixar’s Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice like you’ve never seen before.

Be amazed and join Ariel as she dives into the underwater kingdom of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Watch Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and other favorites from the Toy Story gang as they try and escape from Sunnyside Daycare in one of their most daring adventures ever from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 3.

Plus, enter the wintery world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa from the BAFTA and Academy Award-winning and No. 1 animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen. Join Anna as she embarks on an epic journey with the hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff to find her sister, the magical Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, see some of your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

To learn more about Disney On Ice, produced by Feld Entertainment, visit www.disneyonice.com.