It is time for us to fight back!

I don’t necessarily mean ISIS or Al-Qaeda. I refer to those terribly annoying people that call our phones at the least opportune moment with absolutely nothing of interest to us.

I have come up with some tools that I have been able to use to fight back against these annoying people. I suggest you make note of them and, if possible, send them to all of your friends. So far it seems to be working. Hopefully, it will work as well for you as for me.

Let’s start with that guy with the Indian accent who calls frequently to remind you that Microsoft has been monitoring your computer and has found several things that need to be corrected. Fine I say, allow me to transfer you to my IT department. They handle all of these things.

CLICK!

As for the guy who calls and tells you that somewhere at one time you have made an inquiry about back problems or that you buy various medications to relieve same. Now carefully rehearse this! I tell them that No. 1, I have their calling phone number; number two they are violating the HIPAA, a government protection against anyone giving out any form of personal medical information. Regarding your health,

I tell them that I will be reporting this to the Federal Trade Commission and I suggest they seek another job because certainly the firm they are employed by be closed up soon. CLICK!

There are the callers that want to provide you with some form of home security including a free sign for your lawn. I tell them that I have every form of security known to man including cameras, guard dogs and a security force on premises 24 hours. CLICK!

I received many calls telling me that I have won a free trip. I did fall for this once, but never again. It usually ends up with you attending a “free lunch” while they batter you into buying a timeshare someplace. No one has ever convinced me of the value of having a timeshare, but then again I do not have all the answers.

By the way, I have signed up for virtually every “do not call” service but that hasn’t had any effect at all. Here’s a good one as soon as the caller is on the line, usually after introductory messages have played, I answer my phone by saying, “Hello, you’re on the air. What would you like to discuss? CLICK!

I must admit that I honestly feel sorry for the people trying to earn a living by making these annoying calls. They must be pretty desperate or lacking in any skills that would fit them better. Frankly, I think flipping burgers would at least be contributing to my happiness and the welfare of our country.

Watch out for this one! Occasionally you will be given the option of pressing 2 to be removed from their call list. Don’t believe it. All you are doing is telling them that you are a live person that answers your phone.