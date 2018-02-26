Tom Thumb Food Stores Announced as Title Sponsor of the 14th Annual Deering Seafood Festival

On Wednesday, February 21, 2018, Jimmy McCarthy and Tom McCarthy of Tom Thumb Food Stores Inc. presented the Deering Estate Foundation with a donation of $25,000 to become the Title Sponsor of the 14th Annual Deering Seafood Festival on the Bay, being held Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Awarded 2017 Best Event of the Year by the Greater Miami Festival & Events Association, this highly-anticipated signature fundraising event is an all-day celebration showcasing the best of South Florida at the historic Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay: fresh seafood, celebrity chef demos, children’s rides, live entertainment, and educational activities – all with a bay-side view!

“We are so excited to be involved with this festival and to add another element to what is already an outstanding tradition for families across South Florida,” says Jimmy McCarthy, President and CEO.

And tradition is something McCarthy knows something about. Started in 1964 by his father, Tom Thumb is a family-owned and operated business that has been a fixture on the landscape from the Keys to Broward County for more than 50 years. Brothers Tom and Jimmy took over the business in 2015 and continue to stay true to the brand’s commitment to the community.

“Tom Thumb is such an iconic South Florida brand,” says Mary Pettit, Executive Director of the Deering Estate Foundation and producer of the Deering Seafood Festival for the past 11 years. “Jimmy and Tom [McCarthy] have grown up here, raised their families here, and continue to support their local communities. We couldn’t have found a better partner for our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

Guests of the festival will be able to enjoy fun giveaways and a visit to the Tom Thumb Hospitality Tent for a taste of the “fast, fresh, friendly” service they’re known for. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate for adults; $7 in advance for children 4 to 14 and $10 at the door. Get yours today at www.deeringseafoodfestival.org and give a thumbs up to Tom Thumb Food Stores!