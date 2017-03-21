CUTLER BAY, FL, March 21, 2017 – On Saturday, March 18, 2017, students of the Town’s iPrep Executive Internship Program collaborated with Cutler Bay’s Parks & Recreation Department to participate in the 2017 Relay for Life of Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest and Cutler Bay. Despite the relocation of the event venue, this year’s theme of TV Shows proved to be a great hit around Coral Reef Park in the Village of Palmetto Bay. Attracting over a thousand residents of all ages, from all three (3) host municipalities, the event itself was a major success.

Team Cutler Bay, also known as “Scooby Doo” to go with the event theme, made quite the impression in their lime green t-shirts and raising over $1,600 to support the American Cancer Society’s search for a cure to fight Lymphoma cancer. With cheerful enthusiasm, the Town’s Team hosted a lively Scooby Doo themed booth containing activities like a Scooby Doo Ring Toss game, a “Stomp ‘Em” balloon ghost popping competition and a Mystery Gift Box. Selling delicious subs, sodas and Scooby Snacks, the Team exceeded its annual goal of $1,000, making this the first year the Team reaches its fundraising goal since joining the event in 2013.



In addition to the Team’s highly entertaining booth, Relay attendees enjoyed a plethora of fun activities and foodie indulgences to benefit a great cause. From live music to carnival games, delicious food trucks to bounce houses, the 2017 Relay was guaranteed fun for all ages.



Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. During each Relay, the event starts with a Survivors Lap, when survivors and people that are currently being affected by cancer walk the track to be cheered and supported by everyone in attendance. Following the Survivors Lap is the Caregiver Lap, that recognizes those who have provided support to their loved ones during their cancer treatment. To close the event, luminarias are lit to remember those who have been affected by cancer and to celebrate survivors. Each team that participates in Relay, continues their fundraising efforts by collecting donations to count toward their Team’s individual fundraising goal.



“Relay for Life is a great event that brings light to a great cause. The Town has been an active participant for four (4) years, celebrating and remembering those who have been fighting the ultimate fight while raising awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. We are proud to be this year’s Gold Sponsor and look forward to an even bigger event next year!” stated Town Manager Rafael G. Casals.



For more information, contact the Town at (305) 234-4262 or visit our website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov.