Town has Truck and Career Day at Whispering Pines Elementary

The Town of Cutler Bay conducted Truck and Career Day at Whispering Pines Elementary School on Friday, May 26.

It was the second time this year that the town’s Public Works Department staff conducted such an event, the first being at Cutler Ridge Elementary School on Jan. 17.

Presentations were geared toward teaching students the effects of pollution and simple things they can do to protect the environment. The Public Works Department is responsible for the improvement and maintenance of the town’s infrastructure and oversees the Stormwater Division for the town.

Public Works director Alfredo Quintero and Stormwater Utility manager Yenier Vega brought an EnviroWaste vacuum truck to provide a demonstration to the students of how the town cleans and maintains storm drains. The process helps prevent street flooding and removes harmful sediments from neighborhood roadways.

Rafael G. Casals, town manager, explained the importance of the presentation.

“The town is committed to keeping our community clean and safe,” Casals said. “Truck and Career Day is a great way to get kids involved in their community. The members of our Public Works Department do an excellent job of keeping Cutler Bay beautiful, and they truly enjoy opportunities like this where they can demonstrate how residents of all ages can help protect the environment and serve the town.”

Whispering Pines Elementary School serves more than 500 students from kindergarten through fifth grade. The school provides an environmental and educational experience that enables students to become successful members of the community.

For information about upcoming events visit the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov or call Town Hall at 305-234-4262.