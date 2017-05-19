In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Town of Cutler Bay sponsored a luncheon on May 5 for all the dedicated and hardworking teachers at Cutler Bay High School.

Town manager Rafael G. Casals joined principal Lucas De La Torre in welcoming the teachers, and thanked them for their commitment to the students.

“This year we selected Cutler Bay High for their continued success in being an ‘A’ school for the second consecutive year,” Casals said. “This is the start of a great tradition, highlighting the town’s schools and the hard work of its teachers.”