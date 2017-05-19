Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Town honors Cutler Bay High teachers during luncheon

By: Gary Alan Ruse |May 19, 2017

Pictured (l-r) are Cutler Bay High School principal Lucas De La Torre, Building & Code Compliance director Sandra Aronoff, Planning & Zoning director Kathryn Lyon, executive assistant to the town manager Alexandra Ortiz and town manager Rafael G. Casals.

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Town of Cutler Bay sponsored a luncheon on May 5 for all the dedicated and hardworking teachers at Cutler Bay High School.

Town manager Rafael G. Casals joined principal Lucas De La Torre in welcoming the teachers, and thanked them for their commitment to the students.

“This year we selected Cutler Bay High for their continued success in being an ‘A’ school for the second consecutive year,” Casals said. “This is the start of a great tradition, highlighting the town’s schools and the hard work of its teachers.”

