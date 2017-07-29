Town takes ‘active adult’ residents to Marlins game

The Town of Cutler Bay took a group of 19 “active adult” residents on a field trip to Marlins Park on Wednesday, July 19, to enjoy the Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies game.

The trip was a part of a series of Active Adult Activities coordinated by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The group was greeted by Mayor Peggy Bell and town manager Rafael Casals, and departed the Town Center around 10:30 a.m. The field trip was a free event that included transportation to and from Marlins Park, lunch, and lower level seat tickets to enjoy the game.

Mayor Bell explained the purpose of the program.

“We are committed to increasing the number of activities and opportunities for our ‘active adults,’ to further enhance our Age-Friendly Community status,” she said. “Our town staff does a fantastic job of coordinating several events for active adults, to keep them engaged in the community.”

Bell said outdoor activities such as the Marlins Games and continued partnership with the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center are a couple of examples of how the town takes pride in providing low-cost and convenient ways for residents of all ages to have fun.

“As older adults are at risk of becoming isolated, especially those living in single family homes, we strive to provide many opportunities for our residents to come together and have a great time,” she said.

This year, the town began collaborating more closely with the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) to increase the number of affordable arts and cultural events offered to residents of all ages. Through the partnership with SMDCAC, the town has been able to offer residents discounted tickets to shows and events, including the Classic Albums Live: Eagles concert on Saturday, July 15. Residents of all ages were able to enjoy the music at a great price.

In a continuing effort to provide fun events and activities for active adults, the town has been offered 30 complimentary tickets to the Ms. Senior Florida Pageant taking place on Sunday, Aug. 6, in North Miami Beach. To RSVP, contact Janelle Marzouka, the programs coordinator from the Parks & Recreation Department at 786-573-5575.

For information regarding upcoming special events visit the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov.