The Town of Cutler Bay’s Circulator Bus, which began service in 2012, has gotten a new look and is operating six days a week.

The new design has a green and orange color scheme and looks markedly different from the regular Miami-Dade County buses. It Is emblazoned with a “Come ride with us” slogan.

“The Circulator Bus was designed to provide an easy way to get around the town and to connect with other Metrobus routes in the area,” said town manager Rafael G. Casals. “We are proud to present the newly designed Circulator Bus for residents, and to continue providing the best public transit in Miami-Dade County.”

An estimated 4,000-plus riders currently are using the bus each month to get around town, reaching areas not always covered by the county bus routes. Starting and ending on Old Cutler Road and Franjo Road, the Circulator Bus gives residents easy access to town sites and other bus routes.

The fare is just 25 cents a ride and is free to seniors with a Golden Passport issued by the Miami-Dade County Transit. Miami-Dade County students are able to ride the Circulator Bus for only 10 cents with the K-12 EASY Card.

The Circulator Bus runs six days a week, Monday through Saturday, with the first trip starting at 8:40 a.m. and the last trip at 5:33 p.m. For information regarding the schedule and map, visit the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov or call the Public Works Department at 305-234-4262.