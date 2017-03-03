The Town of Cutler Bay has a community garden located in Cutler Ridge Park, and on Saturday, Feb. 11, that garden got a helping hand from the local Home Depot, which donated soil, mulch, plants, vegetables and flowers.

Additional helping hands, with green thumbs, were provided by volunteers from Home Depot, community volunteers and town staff who spent their Saturday afternoon re-organizing the garden and planting new flowers and vegetables.

Established in 2010 as a part of the town’s goal to encourage community engagement, volunteerism and healthy lifestyles, the community garden is open to residents for no monetary fee. Residents are able to eat what they grow.

Town staff says that the organic community garden has been an excellent source of education and nutrition for the students enrolled in the town’s after-school program and for regular volunteers like Gina Oubrar.

“It was like a dream come true,” Oubrar said while admiring the team’s hard work.

For the second year in a row, the town has been recognized by the Florida Department of Health as a “Healthiest Weight Community Champion.” This recognition program was established by the Department of Health in 2014 to encourage local communities to increase accessibility and availability of healthy food and spaces for physical activity.

“We pride ourselves on being a community that promotes active lifestyles,” said Mayor Peggy Bell. “Initiatives such as installing fitness stations at our parks, improving our roadways to include safety features for pedestrians and bicyclists, and our beautiful community garden all help to give residents the tools they need to reach their personal health goals.”

Through the Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot, store associates dedicate their time and talents to make a difference where they live and work. Founded in 1978, Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer with more than 2,200 stores across North America.

The town’s Community Garden is open to the public during regularly scheduled park hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information regarding the Community Garden or other special events visit the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov or call the Parks & Recreation Department at 305-234-4262.