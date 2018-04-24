Town’s ‘Wings Over the Bay’ cook-off draws large crowd

The Town of Cutler Bay conducted its third annual “Wings Over the Bay” chicken wing cook-off competition at Cutler Ridge Park on Saturday, Apr. 7, with more than 1,000 people attending.

Officials representing the town were Vice Mayor Sue Loyzelle and Council members Michael P. Callahan and Roger Coriat. Coriat helped judge the wing competition.

There were 10 teams competing for the best chicken wings, ranging from local restaurants to small businesses to individual residents.

Cash prizes and trophies were awarded in the following five categories: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Special Grilled, Best Decorated Booth, and People’s Choice for Best Buffalo Wing.

The competition’s winners were:

• Best Buffalo: Pub Grill;

• Best Parmesan Garlic Wing: Student Athlete After School Program;

• Best Special Grill: Pub Grill;

• Best Decorated Booth: Ricklick, and

• People’s Choice for Best Buffalo: 3 Jerks.

Residents were able to enjoy complimentary tasting of various chicken wings prepared during the cook-off, and for those wanting something other than chicken wings, vendors present included Sand Bar Sports Grill, Pub Grill, Pig Floyd, Big Pig BBQ, Ohana Mama Shaved Ice, MasterCreps, Tacos y Mas, and Kona Ice. Entertainment included a bounce house, maze challenge, face painter for kids, and the musical stylings of Ricky Valido.

Others manning booths were Integrity Martial Arts, New Leaf Chiropractic Miami, enFAMILA, Mrs. J’s Cookies, Girl Scout Troop 162, Keiser University, Miami Coalition Against Specific Dog Breeds, and Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department, which was able to find a new home for one of its shelter dogs.

Rafael G. Casals, town manager, was pleased with the cook-off.

“Congratulations to the winners of this popular event,” Casals said. “Nothing brings our residents together like a fun food competition, and I am very grateful to have so many community partners, food vendors, and sponsors that joined us in making this event possible.”

This year’s sponsors were Florida City Gas, Air on Demand, and TD Bank.