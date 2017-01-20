Cutler Bay, FL, January 20, 2017 – The Town’s Public Work staff celebrated Truck and Career Day on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 with the students and faculty of Cutler Ridge Elementary School. Town Staff prepared presentations geared towards teaching students the effects of pollution on the environment and simple things they can do to protect our environment.

The Public Works Department is responsible for the improvement and maintenance of the Town’s infrastructure, and oversees the Stormwater Division for the Town. The Public Works staff strives to improve the quality of life for Town residents on a daily basis. “Celebrating Career Day with students from Cutler Ridge Elementary was a great opportunity to show the kids how to give back to the community in small but effective ways. We can all work together toward a better and safer place to live” stated Alfredo Quintero, Public Works Director.

To educate the students of Cutler Ridge Elementary, Mr. Quintero and Mr. Yenier Vega, the Town’s Stormwater Utility Manager, presented an EnviroWaste Vacuum Truck to provide a demonstration to the students of how the Town cleans and maintains storm drains; a process that helps to prevent street flooding and remove harmful sediments from our neighborhood roadways.

The Town is committed to engaging students and partnering with schools to give back to the community. “I am very proud of our Public Works staff. From the Department Head to the Maintenance Workers, they all take great pride in educating our Town residents, especially our youth. The Career Day event is very important and sets a foundation to educating children on ways to protect the environment and serve the community.” stated Rafael G. Casals, Town Manager.

Cutler Ridge Elementary School serves over six hundred (600) students from kindergarten through fifth grade. The school provides an environment and educational experience that enables students to become successful members of the community.

For more information regarding upcoming events please visit the Town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov or contact Town Hall at (305) 234-4262.