Twin Dragons martial arts group to perform at Southland Mall

“Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of November at Southland Mall concludes with the Twin Dragons’ thrilling martial arts performance on Nov. 24.

Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court, from 6 to 8 p.m., where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays.”

Southland Mall is located conveniently on S. Dixie Highway (US1) and SW 205th Street, off Florida’s Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12. For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.

Southland Mall, located in southern Miami-Dade County, has over 1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Southland Mall is the only enclosed regional mall servicing South Miami-Dade County down to the Florida Keys.

Southland houses more than 100 specialty stores, including Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Starbucks, a 16-Plex Regal Cinema and diverse Food Court.

For more information about Southland Mall, visit mysouthlandmall.com or call 305-235-8880.