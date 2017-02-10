U.S. Army partners with LNESC for visit to FIU

The U.S. Army partnered with the LULAC National Education Service Centers (LNESC) to conduct a college visit at Florida International University (FIU) on Saturday, Feb. 4. More than 50 students and 10 parents attended the event, where they participated in a leadership workshop hosted by Staff Sgt. Ariana Vargas, ROTC Instructor with FIU’s Southern Strike Battalion, learned about ways to pay for college, heard from FIU students and ROTC cadets about student life and went on a tour of the campus. During the visit Wally Gallart (right), Recruiting Operations Officer at FIU ROTC, presents Cadet Nicolas Cardona with an Army ROTC scholarship in the amount of $26,000.

