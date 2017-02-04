When husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Kristy and Rasheed Ibraheem were planning their first foray into restaurant ownership, they knew they needed a concept that was inventive but welcoming, familiar yet new.

Surveying the area surrounding SW 160th Street, the couple noted that while there was no shortage of dining spots to choose from, there remained a need for truly fresh and healthy eating choices.

Their answer is Uber Wings, 9570 SW 160 St., a fun, fast and fresh dining destination for the whole family that puts a new, natural spin on breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites.

“Our mission with Uber Wings is to bring a healthier option to the community,” Kristy said. “Before, you’d have to travel to get any kind of diversity in your food. We thought, why should people have to drive so far when we could just bring it here, so that’s what we did.”

From their seemingly endless variety of wing choices — featuring standards like buffalo and barbecue plus original creations like their trips sauce parmesan and revelatory peanut butter and jelly glaze — to their wholesome salads, sandwiches, wraps and tacos, all of their meat-based dishes are made with cage-free chickens raised without preservatives, antibiotics and hormones.

Vegan and vegetarian fare also figure prominently into their menu, including scrambled tofu sautéed with onions, peppers, spinach and vegan cheese for breakfast; build-your-own sandwiches, wraps, tacos and salads for lunch and dinner, and other meatless odds and ends like the delicious vegan artichoke dip and triple stack vegan quesadillas.

Rounding out the menu are a selection of all-natural beverages including fresh smoothies, juice, craft beer and craft soda, with organic ingredients adding up to less calories and none of the harmful chemicals found in regular soft drinks.

“When we created our menu, we focused on using only the highest-quality, best-tasting and healthiest ingredients possible,” Rasheed said.

“We didn’t cut any costs, and it shows in what we serve our guests.”

While the food is indeed the main attraction at Uber Wings, it’s the service and atmosphere that has customers coming back and writing glowing reviews on Yelp, Facebook and Google. The Ibraheems are always in the restaurant to ensure that they and their small but dedicated staff comprised of friends and family members maintain a warm, inviting and family-friendly environment.

The restaurant’s tasteful décor, flat screen TVs and appealing music add to a positively charming ambiance, as does the roomy way in which seating is arranged inside. Kristy, who uses a wheelchair, knows of the obstacles people with disabilities often encounter that aren’t usually considered, and thus the Ibraheems made accessibility a top priority when designing the space.

“We want to know everything that’s going on, to make sure that we are providing our guests with the best food and service possible,” she said. “The only way for us to do that is to be here every day and learn about the business and the needs of the neighborhood. Our dining room, kitchen and every other area is very wheelchair-accessible because I need to move around. We are 100 percent handicap friendly.”

Because it is a family-owned and operated business, Uber Wings can accommodate guests in ways that commercial and chain restaurants cannot. Rumors of a secret menu featuring a wide array of other delicious victuals have been spreading, but according to the Ibraheems, you’ll have to stop by the store to see for yourself whether or not they are true.

“Maybe we offer a rotating secret menu with special dishes of steak, lobster, salmon, mahi-mahi and shrimp; maybe we don’t,” she said.

“There’s only one way to find out.”

For more information, call 786-701-3377 or visit www.EatUberWings.com.