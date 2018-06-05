UM’s Frost School of Music to debut Frost Chopin Festival

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and the Chopin Foundation of the U.S. are have announced the launch of the debut Frost Chopin Festival and Academy, June 24-30.

The announcement was made jointly by the festival’s artistic director Kevin Kenner, Frost piano professor and top prize winner of the 1990 International Chopin Competition in Warsaw, and Jadwiga Gewert, executive director of the Chopin Foundation of the U.S.

Some of America’s top budding pianists, as well as applicants from all over the world applied to participate. From this array of talent,

Frost invited the top 20 applicants to be a part of the inaugural program, which will include lessons with acclaimed guest artists (all of which are open to the public), take part in workshops and learn about the culture surrounding Chopin and his music by distinguished musicologists. The daily activities will culminate in the festival’s evening performances, all at Gusman Hall and open to the public.

The Frost Chopin Festival, allows concertgoers to enjoy a weeklong celebration of the music of Chopin and beyond featuring world-class artists from around the globe.

This year’s festival features performances by pianists Dang Thai Son, Margarita Shevchenko, Katarzyna Popowa-Zydron, Kevin Kenner, jazz pianist Shelly Berg and a special appearance by legendary violinist Kyung-Wha Chung who comes to the festival in conjunction with the Friends of Chamber Music of Miami.

The festival also is inviting Alan Walker, one of the world’s most sought-after musicologists, to lecture twice on topics related to Chopin and his life. Two additional concerts will feature performances by the most promising students of the educational wing of the festival, the Frost Chopin Academy, and the festival concludes with performances by selected pianists performing the Chopin Piano Concertos with members of the Amernet String Quartet. Each concert will be moderated by renowned musicologist and Frost Research Professor Emeritus Dr. Frank Cooper.

All concerts will take place at Gusman Hall, 1314 Miller Dr, in Coral Gables.

A Frost Chopin Festival Pass to all four concerts is $120 for adults and $80 for seniors. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for seniors. Two free events will take place the last evening of the festival, Saturday, June 30. For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.frostchopinfestival.com or call 305-284-2400.

“It’s an exciting time at the Frost School of Music as final preparations are being made for the first edition of the Frost Chopin Festival and Academy,” said Kevin Kenner of the Frost faculty and artistic director for the Frost Chopin Festival and Academy.

“Since the launch of my career following my win at the International Chopin Competition in 1990, it has been one of my greatest pleasures to meet and make music with some of the world’s finest musicians,” he added. “It has long been my dream to bring together these artists in a forum in which lovers of Chopin’s music can immerse themselves in the beauty of Chopin, both in concert and in the creative work that goes on behind the scenes.”