Univision 23 tapes segment for Club de Libros at CBHS

Cutler Bay High School (CBHS) was visited by Univision 23 in October to tape the segment for Club de Libros with Cambridge Spanish classes.

Through the “Book Club 23” campaign students of all ages can enjoy bilingual reading with María Fernanda López, education reporter for Univision 23.

The campaign consists of segments of weekly readings with the reporters, which are transmitted during the morning program of Noticias 23 Al Amanecer.

The goal of the segments and the campaign as a whole is to promote bilingual reading, highlight the importance of reading in education and the positive messages that can be found in books. The segments are recorded weekly during the school year in different South Florida schools.

In its 15th year, “Book Club 23” is conducted along with the support of the Miami-Dade County Public School System’s Bilingual Parent Program; Santillana USA, a leading publisher of Spanish-language books for children, and Publix Supermarkets, which again supports this initiative by offering gifts and snacks at each weekly reading event.

Dally Hernandez, Cambridge Spanish teacher, coordinated this activity.