The sixth installment of the Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance, being billed as “GrassRoots Live!,” is scheduled to take place Feb. 21-28.

This year, the event not only will take place at its traditional Key Biscayne home, but also will feature mainland satellite happenings in Wynwood and Midtown, and on North Beach.

GrassRoots festival mainstays — Donna the Buffalo, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, The Blind Spots, and Big Mean Sound Machine — join Miami’s Locos Por Juana, FABI and Electric Piquete as early headliners announced. More acts are to be revealed soon.?So far, there are official events planned at The Wynwood Yard (56 NW 29 St.), Concrete Beach Social Hall (325 NW 24 St.), Lagniappe House (3425 NE Second Ave.), and the North Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). The full schedule will be released shortly, but tickets to all events and on-site camping are available now online at http://bit.ly/VKGR2017.?“We’re proud and excited to be back for a sixthyear,” said Selena Hodom, festival organizer and spokesperson. “I’m looking forward to producing yet another successful winter event and continuing the grassroots tradition here in South Florida.”?The organization is looking to get back on track after underwhelming ticket sales for the recent Shakori Hills festival, which was interrupted for a day by Hurricane Matthew’s strike on North Carolina in early October 2016. In spite of the weather, the festival highlighted scores of bands, including a contingent from Miami that included Elastic Bond, Electric Piquete and Cortadito.?The Virginia Key edition once again will showcase non-profit political, social and environmental activist organizations, and host music and dance workshops, yoga and a Kid’s Village. Also returning are the beer garden & vinyl lounge, sustainability expo, the Zen Village & Healing Arts pavilion, and live art.?For more information, visit http://virginiakeygrassroots.com or call 305-767-4460.?For more information, visit GrassrootsFest.org or call 1-607-387-5098.