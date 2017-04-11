An elite collection of musicians are to highlight the annual Key Largo Original Music Festival, featuring live knee-slapping and foot-tapping performances Thursday through Sunday, May 18-21.

The four-day festival stars music to excite all ages and tastes, offering attendees an intimate look behind the original hits of songwriters/performers from Nashville, Alabama, North Carolina, Texas and Florida, all excelling in country, folk, pop, rock and blues.

The 2017 fest showcases three intimate stages at the bayfront: Sundowners, Señor Frijoles and Cactus Jack’s eateries/watering holes, all located close together at mile marker 104 bayside. Admission is free to all venues, and music continues late into the evenings with onstage performances.

A packed lineup kicks off Thursday, May 18 from 5-10 p.m., with a full evening of music at Sundowners. Nashville singers/songwriters Sebastian Garcia and Nick Britt are to be joined by local favorites Dave Feder, Adrienne and festival veterans Jim Halfpenny, Melody Guy and several others for five hours of live entertainment on the water.

Fans of Delta Blues are going to want to hear Mobile, Alabama native Abe Partridge, called one of the Gulf Coast’s best-kept secrets, combining his rock, blues and folk with songs like “White Trash Lipstick” and soulful “Escambia County.”

Adding brunette spice to the country music world is Nashville’s Lainey Edwards, a Chocktaw, Oklahoma native who raises the roof with originals like “Barnstormin’,” and “You’re My Tequila,” a time-honored broken-heart ballad.

Audiences also can enjoy the return of festival mainstays like Megan Conner, Melody Guy and Texas lyricist Jim Halfpenny, and the tight, swirling harmonies of alternative country rock duo 33 Years, each a multi-instrumentalist, are sure to please listeners. For a full lineup, CLICK HERE.

The festival finale Sunday, May 21, features nearly 20 live performances are planned at the Caribbean Club for a festival finale Paella & Pig Roast event. Music starts at 2 p.m. with hour-long, multi-artist performances until 10 p.m. Tickets for the pig roast, open from 2-9 p.m.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.