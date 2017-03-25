Town resident Ikpomwonsa Osaghae, a fifth grader in the gifted program at Whispering Pines Elementary School, is one of 340 winners of a $500 Disney Summer of Service Grant to implement a community service project.

“Ik” is the youngest of five siblings. His parents, Osasumwen Osaghae and Martina Osaghae, are longtime residents of the Cantamar community in Cutler Bay. Ik and his family have been enthusiastic supporters of public safety and their friends and neighbors living in the town, so Ik entered a community service grant contest sponsored by the Disney Corporation in hopes of increasing the safety in the Cantamar neighborhood.

In the Summer of 2016, Youth Service America and the Walt Disney Company teamed up to inspire children and families across the country to make a positive impact in their communities. The Disney Summer of Service Grant offers young change-makers funds to turn creative ideas into active projects that will positively impact their communities.

Ik’s project, “Cutler Bay Safety Patrol,” focuses on making his neighborhood safer with the installation of street surveillance cameras that would be used to improve security and deter crime.

Ik met with Mayor Peggy R. Bell, town manager Rafael G. Casals, and Policing Unit Major Leonard A. Ricelli on Mar. 8 to discuss the goals and objectives for “Cutler Bay Safety Patrol.”

“Mr. Osaghae’s project is hopeful and promising,” Mayor Bell said. “Children like Mr. Osaghae highlight the strengths of our town and the commitment of residents of all ages to make Cutler Bay a safe place to live.”

Casals praised the efforts, ingenuity and drive of Osaghae and encouraged all youth to take an active role in the safety and wellbeing of their communities.

“The Osaghae family are proud residents of Cutler Bay, and Ik will continue to inspire young change makers around the town and around the world,” Casals said. “Town staff hopes to work more closely with Ik in making Cutler Bay a safe and excellent place to live, work and play.”