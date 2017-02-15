I am terrified. Perhaps I shouldn’t be but after watching the results of our recent election, I can’t help but worry about the future of our country and the world.

Now, understand that I have gone through approximately 20 presidential elections, not always ending the way I had hoped, but somehow I knew things would eventually be all right. I was not a big fan of either George Bush 41 or 43, but somehow I knew that they had served in public office, run campaigns, been very much involved in the governing of our country and seem to have a great deal of common sense.

Even Richard Nixon, who was certainly not my favorite candidate, did not have me worried as much as our present president. None of these brought about the divisiveness that we are now facing.

I don’t have to repeat all the criticisms that we have all heard many times but it does make me wonder whether this person has the material necessary to be, not only the president of the United States but as some say, the leader of the free world. I do not recall in any of the previous elections the outpouring of opposition that this particular one brought about.

The protesters were truly angry and vociferous and already were demanding change from an administration that hadn’t gotten started yet.

Somehow I could not picture any of the above mentioned presidents making fun of a crippled man, a woman’s private parts, a reporter’s menstrual cycle and all the other things that are so well documented. I have held a relatively small public office but I could not imagine myself doing any of these things.

I, like many others had no fear at all of the Trump victory. I had great faith in the voters of this country to select a candidate, in this case Hillary Clinton, who was perhaps the lesser of two evils but certainly polished and intelligent enough to sit in the oval office.

When this didn’t happen, my fears began. When I saw that the actual popular vote favored the Democratic candidate I thought my fears had been assuaged. Somehow our forefathers in their inimitable wisdom thought that because of the slave states, etc., it would be best to have an electoral college to select the president rather than relying on a simple majority.

Even with this law in place I did not think that there were enough people in our wonderful country to support our present president. I must admit, and my grandchildren constantly remind me, that I initially was a supporter of Donald Trump. My argument was that he tells it like it is and therefore we should be able to believe everything that he says.

How wrong could I be? I am sure that he does mean everything that he says as it applies to him and especially the crippled people and women who will be constantly be ridiculed and insulted. Sure he surrounds himself with lots of beautiful people, his wife and children included, his son and son-in-law and everyone associated with the Trump family. This will certainly make for good television and give us something interesting to watch but I don’t think that is what this country needs at this time.

Let’s start with Obamacare. Had it not been called that, I doubt that there would have been as much opposition to it. Yes there are flaws and they should be corrected and changed but you don’t start out by telling the millions of people who are relying on it now that you are taking it away and have nothing in mind to offer as a replacement.

Notice his first executive action was to get rid of this possibly flawed means of insuring people without offering them anything as an alternative.

I don’t know about you, but if I were a multi-billionaire about to lead the greatest country on earth, I think that I would be proud to show my tax returns for the years that mattered. There are some years that I don’t earn even one billion dollars and I would certainly be willing to disclose my tax return on that. That is unless I had found a way of cheating the government of the United States.

When I look at the appointments that he is made in some of the key offices in this country, I can’t help but question his wisdom and the people being appointed. Without going into detail, we all know what will probably happen to our plans to rectify our climate problems, which he claims do not exist. Tell that to the polar bears looking for ice flows to rest on.

As a matter of fact if you wait just a few years, you will be hard-pressed to explain it to the people like us that live along the Florida coast which no doubt will gradually shrink away as the tides begin to rise. Of course this will be happening in a new and greater America — glub, glub!

Our entire court system will be askew at least until a new administration takes over. Well we have at least four years to see if any of what I say is true and for all of you Trumpettes to let your feelings be known to me.

As a World War II historian I have always been puzzled by how someone like Adolph Hitler could gain the support of an entire country of intelligent people. When I see the historic videos of crowds giving their sieg heil to this man I wondered then and still wonder today how such a thing could happen. I think I now have my answer.

God bless America!