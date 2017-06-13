A fast start for The Business Forum Group at Doral

History was made earlier this year as The Business Forum Group at Doral officially launched at the InterContinental Miami at Doral.

More than 50 of the top business leaders and executives from all across the City of Doral gathered Feb. 15 for a private VIP event showcasing this new, game-changing business group.

Highlighting the evening was a special recognition by the City of Doral, presented by Mayor JC Bermudez, and Councilwomen Claudia Mariaca and Ana Maria Rodriguez.

Since that momentous occasion, The Business Forum Group (TBFG) has burst onto the business community scene with well organized, strategic events including The Business Multiplier, Entrepreneur Friday, and The Vertical Showcase which serves to draw like-minded, highly professional individuals together with one thing in common: To multiply their business – and multiply business they have with several thousand dollars of new business already created as a direct result of this innovative platform provided by TBFG.

Powered by the 12 key industry verticals of Doral and its “Pioneer Club,” TBFG hosted its Inaugural Vertical Showcase: Health & Wellness, “The Business of Well Being,” on May 24.

Moderated by Executive Coach and Leadership Strategist Monique Catoggio, this unique program featured a distinguished panel including Dr. Alejandro Badia of OrthoNow, Dr. Tony Cruz of Sage Dental and Dwight Havener, Manna World Relief. Vital insights and tips were shared with the attendees regarding how and why it is important to create wellness programs for themselves and their business. It is these types of meaningful and relevant take-aways that TBFG envisions occurring each month for all who attend their events.

Such well-crafted, highly successful programs and events are created and implemented by TBFG’s team of seasoned professionals led by Managing Partner Pete De La Torre; Senior Partner Tony Calatayud; Director of Events Vilma Villavicencio, President of Checklist Events; Sally Villalba, Program Development Liaison and Chair of The Women’s Forum Group of TBFG; and Social Media Coordinator Luisaura Alvarez.

“Our team is comprised of entrepreneurs, so we get it,” says De La Torre, “We serve as connectors and conduits of business opportunities for the benefit of our members.”

As TBFG continues to build and enhance its current platform, new and exciting programs and initiatives are coming soon, including the Fast Start Program, the Women’s Forum Group, the Forum Academy, Forum Biz Talk Radio Show, and a TBFG mobile app.

“If you are hungry and serious about multiplying your business, you have a home at The Business Forum Group,” De La Torre added. “The organization provides the most comprehensive and innovative platform to accelerate your business growth.

“Your time is now.”

For information visit: www.DoralBizForum.com.