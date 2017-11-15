Annual Magical Snowfall experience returns to Dolphin Mall on Nov. 22

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer at Dolphin Mall’s annual winter wonderland experience.

Whether guests look to experience a scene out of their favorite holiday movie or the perfect distraction amidst busy holiday shopping, the Magical Snowfall experience provides something for everyone to enjoy. The annual tradition begins on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

“This event is one of our favorites because it’s a special way of recreating a winter wonderland that our Miami community doesn’t normally experience,” said Madelyn Bello Calvar, Dolphin Mall’s marketing and sponsorship director. “We’re excited to host the Magical Snowfall for families and visitors to continue to enjoy.”

To help bring on the magical flurry, Dolphin Mall will be giving away enchanted wands to children under the age of 12 (while supplies last). At the start of each nightly snowfall, young magicians are encouraged to wave their wands around to unleash the blizzard and create the glistening winter wonderland.

Festive snow flurries will take place inside the Ramblas Plaza every night at 7 p.m., with an additional snowfall at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Wands will be distributed to participating families 30 minutes prior to start of each nightly snowfall. There will be no snow on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2018).

For more information, visit www.shopdolphinmall.com/events.

Dolphin Mall is Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and retail value shopping center blending the hottest concepts in theme entertainment and dining with an unparalleled offering of more than 240 value-oriented stores. Located just five miles west of Miami International Airport, shoppers can easily access the mall by taking Exit 27 off Florida’s Turnpike. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours in the Ramblas entertainment area.