Annual Safe Haven for Newborns 5K Walk scheduled on Mar. 10

Preparations are underway for the fifth annual 5K walk to end the ultimate in infant abuse — abandonment.

The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation’s A Safe Haven for Newborns annual walk will take place on Saturday, Mar. 10, 7:30 a.m., at the Amelia Earhart Park, Pavilion 1, 401 E. 65th St. in Hialeah. You can register for the walk by visiting the foundation’s webpage at www.asafehavenfornewborns.com.

Create a team and invite your friends, join an existing team or support a walker — the choice is yours. For those walking, there is a $20 registration fee per walker. We encourage you to ask your friends to support your efforts and donate to your walk, after all it is a walk to raise funds for the most defenseless among us, the newborn.

Some of the sponsored that have signed to walk side-by-side with the foundation include Frank Watson Fotoworks, Mercantile Bank, Palm Medical Centers, Pediatrics Emergency Network, Sora Global Insurance & Consulting and UPS. Sponsorship opportunities still are available; visit the website at www.asafehavenfornewborns.com to see how you can become part of this celebration of life event through sponsorship.

The mission of A Safe Haven for Newborns, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization operating statewide, is to assist young, scared expectant girls/women in their most difficult time and who are thinking of abandoning their newborn in an unsafe place most certainly resulting in the infant’s death.

The foundation often is the last recourse for the young expectant mothers who are hiding their pregnancy, and, who feel abandoned by their own family and believe they have nowhere to turn. To date, mpre than 5,000 pregnant women have turned to Safehaven for support and 272 infants have been given a chance at life.

The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation assists distressed pregnant women from all walks of life in their moment of crisis with a confidential toll-free 24/7 multilingual helpline. The foundation offers several programs to assist the expectant mother to make the decision that is right for her and her baby. The program is available in all 67 Florida counties and has been recognized nationally as the prototype for setting the standard for affiliated programs such as in the states of Kansas and Missouri and the country of Panama.