Badia named finalist for Greater Miami Chamber Healthcare Professional Hero Award

Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce recently presented its annual Health Care Heroes Awards, recognizing the collective actions of the individuals, institutions, and programs that have made an extraordinary impact in the South Florida healthcare community and whose acts of heroism represent a display of dedication to excellence in their area of expertise beyond the scope of their profession.

One of the honored individuals at the May 9 event was Alejandro Badia, M.D., FACS, world-renowned hand and upper extremity surgeon and founder of the Doral-based Badia Hand to Shoulder Center and the innovative creator of OrthoNOW – the nation’s only orthopedic urgent care franchise.

Dr. Badia was one of three finalists in the Healthcare Professional category, whom include Dr. Juan J. Rivera, MD, MHS from Univision and Juan Rivera MD, PA; and Hansel Tookes III, MD, from Jackson Health System. The ceremony took place at the Jungle Island Treetop Ballroom in Miami.

OrthoNOW keeps patients moving by focusing on the prevention and treatment of the full range of orthopedic and sports injuries. Additionally, OrthoNOW recently launched its Corporate WellBeing Program for preventative consultations and regimens by experts in orthopedics. OrthoNOW’s flagship center is in Doral, with additional centers slated to open in Florida, Georgia and other locations.

Dr. Badia, a two-time South Florida Business Journal Top 100 Power Leaders in Healthcare and a Top 100 Under 50 Diverse Executive Leader by Diversity MBA Magazine, has also been honored with Legacy Awards from Today’s Work Comp Professionals and The Doral Business Council. OrthoNOW was named a “Top Ten Franchise Opportunity” in healthcare by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2014.

For more information visit: www.OrthoNOWcare.com