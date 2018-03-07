Bulla Gastrobar launches new brunch menu

Bulla Gastrobar, the authentic Spanish restaurant in Downtown Doral is introduced a new brunch menu items to the already amazing, boozy brunch menu starting late last month.

Guests will now be able to indulge in signature brunch favorites such as Avocado Toast ($8.50), Bocata de Huevo ($11), Huevos Rancheros ($12), Chicken & Waffles ($16) and Churros S’mores ($10). In addition to featuring new menu items, a new three-course brunch prix-fixe menu will feature the most popular dishes and be available for $27 per person.

Bulla Gastrobar, with an additional location in Coral Gables, offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays between noon and 4 p.m., with the option of bottomless sangria and mimosas available for $18.

New Items include:

• Avocado Toast – Toasted multigrain bread topped with avocado spread, heirloom tomato slices, grated smoky Idiazabal cheese, and a drizzle of EVOO

• Bocata de Huevo – Homemade sausage and eggs topped with tetilla cheese and tomato butter spread, on multigrain bread, served with a side of smoked paprika fries.

• Huevos Rancheros – Spanish version of the traditional dish made with eggs, brava sauce, green and red peppers, topped with two fried eggs and crispy bread on the side.

• Chicken & Waffles – Tender chicken breast marinated in buttermilk and fried until crispy, served with homemade buttermilk waffles. Topped with savory chorizo gravy.

• Churro S’mores – Two churros rolled in sugar and Graham cracker crumbs then topped with a Hershey chocolate bar, four marshmallows, pressed with a hot searing iron. Topped with two more churros.

Inspired by the famous gastrobars in Spain, Bulla was born is the brainchild of Carlos Centurio. He and his team of seasoned restaurateurs set out to create the kind of place that stirs the senses and stimulates the appetite.

The bar and open-kitchen design set the mood with an energetic vibe. The emphasis is on quality gastronomic creations made with the finest and freshest flavors. With tantalizing tapas, new house specialties every week, hand-crafted cocktails, and an impressive wine list, Bulla is where locals go to indulge in a celebration of good taste.

Chef Diego Solano’s strong passion for food, combined with his worldly culinary experiences and desire to invent, allows him to produce unique flavors and culinary creations. Born and raised in Costa Rica, his love for cooking first sparked after enjoying meals made by his grandmother. His greatest motivation: to see guests, families, and friends satisfied by what he has cooked.

Solano currently serves as regional executive chef and currently oversees the culinary direction of all Bulla Gastrobar and Pisco y Nazca locations in South Florida. As the brand grows, he continues to bring his unique culinary viewpoint, shaped and inspired by his international travels, to Bulla Gastrobars across the country.

In Doral, Bulla Gastrobar is located at 5335 NW 87th Ave (C102), Doral, FL 33178. For information, call 305-260-6543 or visit http://bullagastrobar.com