Members of Profit Inc., one of Miami-Dade County’s oldest business networking groups, gathered recently at New York Life’s offices in Doral for an open house hosted by Rosemary Guilfoyle. Among the many enjoying a lovely buffet and networking were Robert Beans, of Bay Plumbing; Elena Kemper, of The Elena Kemper Group; Jerry Lance, of Dart Maintenance; Mike Sutta, of Superswipe; Robert Chryst, of C & R Air Conditioning; Kemp Mobley, of Westaff; and Bob Kemper, of Griswold Home Care. Profit, Inc., meets every other Thursday at 94th Aero Squadron. For information on joining this group, visit www.profitinc.org or contact them at info@profitinc.org.

The National Association of Professional Women from the Miami and Coral Gables Chapters also gathered in the Doral area last month for a lovely breakfast and speed networking event hosted by IKEA. The affair was coordinated by chapter presidents Aly Ramos and Yessenia Moreno. Among the more than two dozen impressive business women in attendance were former JOBC President Marti Bueso of Home Financing who was promoting the Safe Haven for Newborns Walk; Martha Ortega, president of I recycle LLC; Raquel Hickey, Of Evolution Payments; Marisa Ferreira, of Artistry in Glass; Pamela Cunningham, of Primerica; Beatriz Baldan, Managing Partner of 3Ci, Inc., and Beatriz Mendoza, of Acquality Pool Services.

As many are aware, Carolina Ale House has a new restaurant location on Bird Road and SW 67 Avenue and has hosted several recent charitable events – thanks to the generosity of owner and Weston Rotarian Joe Marouf. Most recently, the International Committee of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables held an event there to raise money for Alfalit’s South Sudan teachers, now refugees, who escaped the rebels with countless orphans. They are now in a massive refugee camp in Uganda and in need of food. Support for the event came for the Coral Gables Woman’s Club as well as the Miami Springs Rotary Club who were truly moved by this cause – they helped the club raise more than $2,000.

Among the many folks who assisted in orchestrating the event with this writer were Carol Brock, Yolanda Woodbridge, and Debbie Swain.

The Junior Orange Bowl Committee is planning yet another fabulous gala with a “Mad Hatter in Wonderland Gala” theme that serves to honor Bacardi, Barbara and Don Waters, and the Orange Bowl Committee. The affair will be held March 18, 6:30 p.m., at the East Hotel at Brickell City Centre, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131. Chairing this year’s event is Ana Rivera who is planning an extravagant affair with her hard working committee. The JOBC has a huge economic impact on the Doral and the South Florida community with their international, national, and local events, from hosting world-class tennis and golf events to creative writing contests and more. For more information on how to become involved, visit www.jrorangebowl.org/gala.

Yet another local gala is in the works: the Coral Gables Woman’s Club Fire & Ice Gala, on April 8, 7 p.m., at their clubhouse at 1001-9 East Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Event Chair Arely Ruiz is working with more than 66 club members to raise funds for the club’s free children’s dental clinic that provides more than $225,000 in free dental services annually to kids of the working poor. Dental Clinic Director Dr. Iris Torres Rivera was happy to be introduced to members of St. Vincent de Paul through member who is a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe and will be providing services for 20 or so identified children in need.

Until next time, keep making each day count. If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to gloria@communitynewspapers.com.