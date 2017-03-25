Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Busy month for business networking and charitable events

By: Gloria Burns |March 25, 2017

Members of Profit Inc., one of Miami-Dade County’s oldest business networking groups, gathered recently at New York Life’s offices in Doral for an open house hosted by Rosemary Guilfoyle. Among the many enjoying a lovely buffet and networking were Robert Beans, of Bay Plumbing; Elena Kemper, of The Elena Kemper Group; Jerry Lance, of Dart Maintenance; Mike Sutta, of Superswipe; Robert Chryst, of C & R Air Conditioning; Kemp Mobley, of Westaff; and Bob Kemper, of Griswold Home Care. Profit, Inc., meets every other Thursday at 94th Aero Squadron. For information on joining this group, visit www.profitinc.org or contact them at info@profitinc.org.

The National Association of Professional Women from the Miami and Coral Gables Chapters also gathered in the Doral area last month for a lovely breakfast and speed networking event hosted by IKEA. The affair was coordinated by chapter presidents Aly Ramos and Yessenia Moreno. Among the more than two dozen impressive business women in attendance were former JOBC President Marti Bueso of Home Financing who was promoting the Safe Haven for Newborns Walk; Martha Ortega, president of I recycle LLC; Raquel Hickey, Of Evolution Payments; Marisa Ferreira, of Artistry in Glass; Pamela Cunningham, of Primerica; Beatriz Baldan, Managing Partner of 3Ci, Inc., and Beatriz Mendoza, of Acquality Pool Services.

As many are aware, Carolina Ale House has a new restaurant location on Bird Road and SW 67 Avenue and has hosted several recent charitable events – thanks to the generosity of owner and Weston Rotarian Joe Marouf. Most recently, the International Committee of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables held an event there to raise money for Alfalit’s South Sudan teachers, now refugees, who escaped the rebels with countless orphans. They are now in a massive refugee camp in Uganda and in need of food. Support for the event came for the Coral Gables Woman’s Club as well as the Miami Springs Rotary Club who were truly moved by this cause – they helped the club raise more than $2,000.

Among the many folks who assisted in orchestrating the event with this writer were Carol Brock, Yolanda Woodbridge, and Debbie Swain.

The Junior Orange Bowl Committee is planning yet another fabulous gala with a “Mad Hatter in Wonderland Gala” theme that serves to honor Bacardi, Barbara and Don Waters, and the Orange Bowl Committee. The affair will be held March 18, 6:30 p.m., at the East Hotel at Brickell City Centre, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131. Chairing this year’s event is Ana Rivera who is planning an extravagant affair with her hard working committee. The JOBC has a huge economic impact on the Doral and the South Florida community with their international, national, and local events, from hosting world-class tennis and golf events to creative writing contests and more. For more information on how to become involved, visit www.jrorangebowl.org/gala.

Yet another local gala is in the works: the Coral Gables Woman’s Club Fire & Ice Gala, on April 8, 7 p.m., at their clubhouse at 1001-9 East Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Event Chair Arely Ruiz is working with more than 66 club members to raise funds for the club’s free children’s dental clinic that provides more than $225,000 in free dental services annually to kids of the working poor. Dental Clinic Director Dr. Iris Torres Rivera was happy to be introduced to members of St. Vincent de Paul through member who is a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe and will be providing services for 20 or so identified children in need.

Until next time, keep making each day count. If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to gloria@communitynewspapers.com.

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Burns' volunteer activities led her to become a columnist writing Gloria’s Gab, a column that focuses on the non-profit activity. Burns was Executive Director of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee for 6 years and then served as the first Executive Director of Coral Gables Community Foundation for 14 years after which she helped the emerging Community Foundation of Pinecrest. Active in many non profits, she received the 2015-16 President's Best Member Award from the GFWC Coral Gables Woman's Club, 2012-13 CGWC Leadership Award, 2012-2013 Rotarian of the Year Award as RCCG Public Relations Chair and Fund raising Co-Chair, 2011 Florida Federation of Women’s Club Volunteer of the Year for the District 11 and honored by the City of Doral as one of their first recipients for the Doralian Women's Award. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where sings sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

