CityPlace Doral hosts multiple events throughout the year.

The venue is known for its amazing outdoor-indoor ambiance as well as its reputation as the premier lifestyle hub in the area. The property touts a collection of upscale culinary, boutique shops and entertainment destinations including Kings Bowl, SETA Apparel, CinéBistro and Brimstone Woodfire Grill.

This past Sunday, November 5th, Supercar week and Exotic Car Society hosted a great FREE to the public; a family day and car show at CityPlace Doral.

The plaza was filled with all types of vehicles, including: exotic imports, vintage rides, classic cars and race-cars, all from private owners, high performance shops and regional dealers.

Guests enjoyed a day of strolling, shopping and brunching at one of the many restaurants onsite. Batman fans had the opportunity to line up and take photos with Luis Naar’s custom built replica Batmobile that was built for the Batmobile Children’s Project.