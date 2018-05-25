CC Homes Raises Curtain On Latest Downtown Doral Collaboration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Taking Cues from Global Getaways, New Canarias Models Launch June 2-3

Bali, Fiji and Maui, three global getaways known for ultra-luxury resorts, were the creative inspiration behind CC Homes’ newest contemporary residences at Canarias at Downtown Doral.

The trio of new Canarias luxury home models and furnished homes for sale will be showcased throughout the weekend of June 2 – 3, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm with a home tour beginning at the Sales Gallery, located at 8333 NW 53rd Street, Suite 102, in Doral.

Canarias at Downtown Doral will be the community’s very first offering of single-family home residences with 423 single-family estate homes as well as 52 townhomes in a mosaic of seven residential collections. Ranging in size from three to six bedroom floorplans, the single-family estate homes are attractively priced from $590,000 to $1.5 million, with townhomes starting at $630,000.

Canarias is situated in the heart of red-hot Downtown Doral, one of the country’s fastest-growing and most international towns-within-a-city, and highly regarded for its A+ rated charter school, lively mix of retail, restaurants, lush parks and world-class public art. Doral has been rated ‘Best City in Florida for business start-ups’ by Business Week, named among the top three places in the U.S. to retire in US News & World Report, and has received a Certified Smart City Platinum Certification by The World Council on City Data, one of only fifty cities in the world with this accolade including Dubai, Barcelona, San Francisco, and Boston.

Canarias at Downtown Doral is developed by award-winning homebuilder CC Homes, led by veteran builders and developers Armando Codina and Jim Carr, who have built thousands of homes throughout South and Southwest Florida earning a well-established reputation for high-quality, innovation and value.

“With open layouts appointed with luxurious finishes coupled with Downtown Doral’s charter schools, Publix grocery and boutique shops, as well as fine dining, and entertainment, Canarias offers an unmatched way of life,” said Jim Carr, Principal of CC Homes. “Strong sales during our pre-construction phase are a testament to this winning combination”

While each of the new Canarias models was created with its own aesthetic, they share the common elements of grand, open floorplans with high ceilings, large windows and an abundance of natural light pouring in. Marked by clean lines and contemporary elegance, the homes offer the highest quality finishes and craftsmanship, complete with oversized gourmet kitchens featuring gas range cook tops, top-of-the-line Wolf, Sub-Zero appliances, Kohler faucets and fixtures throughout, including imported cabinetry by Italkraft with quartz countertops. The oversized master suites and freestanding sumptuous baths are elegant and effortlessly sophisticated, providing residents with a whole new way of living luxuriously. Pristinely landscaped yards and covered roof-deck terraces offer ideal settings for hosting guests and enjoying the best of Miami’s magnificent climate.

Among the models to be debuted:

The Bali model offers ample room for entertaining throughout its three spacious stories. Boasting six bedrooms and six bathrooms, the home is complete with a relaxing swimming pool and two-car garage, and is comprised of 4,711 square feet under air.

Inspired by the leisurely Hawaiian lifestyle with a contemporary feel, the Maui three-story model offers five bedrooms plus a detached studio, and four-and-a-half-bathrooms. With 5,114 square feet under air, the home also features an optional swimming pool and standard two-car garage.

Peaceful Polynesian influences abound throughout the Fiji model, which includes three-stories, four bedrooms, and three-and-a-half-bathrooms. The residence offers 2,811 square feet under air, and is complete with a two-car garage.

Further illustrating the superior lifestyle, homeowners at Canarias will have access to The Residences Club, which will include a 40,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring a resort-style pool, cabanas, tiki bar and fitness center, among other amenities. A lakeside promenade, community art installations and gardens are also soon to debut. In addition, buyers of Bali, Fiji, and Maui homes will receive a free social membership to the nearby world-class Trump National Resort, home of the Blue Monster golf course, with a luxurious spa and three restaurants.

Residents with school-age children will also receive access preference to Downtown Doral Charter

Elementary School, a tuition-free, A+ rated charter school, which is located within walking distance of every home. A new charter school for grades 6-12 is currently underway in Downtown Doral.

Canarias is just steps from Downtown Doral’s vibrant urban core which attracts a mix of young families, professionals and international business people drawn to the high quality of life and exceptional value. Downtown Doral is one of the only areas in Miami offering spacious new, luxury modern homes. Downtown Doral is undergoing a remarkable transformation, quickly earning its place as Miami’s newest destination for culture and commerce, featuring more than 70 retail stores, over one million square feet of commercial space and great restaurants featuring cuisine from the Americas, Asia and beyond. Just a short drive to Miami International Airport and within close proximity to all of the main thoroughfares of Miami, its prime location offers all of the conveniences of city life and access to Miami’s world-renowned art, culture and beaches.

“Like Downtown Doral itself, Canarias’ buyers are very cosmopolitan, with active lifestyles. Their time is precious and their ultimate reward is returning home to their own private retreats,” added Jim Carr of CC Homes. “With open layouts and luxurious finishes, coupled with Downtown Doral’s fine dining, shopping and entertainment, Canarias has set a new benchmark and reflects a new era of sophisticated living in Downtown Doral.”

The Sales Gallery for Canarias at Downtown Doral, located at 8333 NW 53rd Street, Suite 102, in Doral, is open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. For more information, please call (305) 644-4663 or visit http://canariasdowntowndoral.com/.