Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr. honors World War II veteran James Louis Weir

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr. honored World War II veteran James Louis Weir, 93, during the June 5 County Commission meeting.

Mr. Weir was drafted into the Navy in 1943 at the age of 18. On June 6, 1944, Mr. Weir and thousands of other United States and allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France in the largest naval invasion in history, known as the D-Day invasion. This invasion led to the Allied liberation of Western Europe during World War II.

“This week, on the 74th anniversary of D-Day, I would like to thank James Weir and all World War II veterans who fought so bravely,” Chairman Bovo said. “The sacrifice and heroism of each World War II veteran, and all of our veterans, will always be remembered. Let us thank them all for their service.”