Chairman Esteban Bovo opens TPO summit to advance public transportation in Miami-Dade County

Transportation leaders from around the County and nation coalesced around Miami-Dade’s bold plans to advance public transportation at the inaugural Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) 2018 General Assembly on March 22.

County Commission Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr. who opened the TPO summit, was joined by fellow TPO Governing Board members and County Commissioners Javier Souto, Dennis Moss, Rebeca Sosa and Daniella Levine Cava, as well as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other members of the TPO and agencies from cities across the nation including Atlanta and New York.

Topics covered included the SMART Plan, innovative policy options, private sector collaboration, and innovative new funding sources such as Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and value-captured financing. Commissioner Moss, Chairman of the TPO Fiscal Policies Committee, moderated the panel on transit and funding policies. The plenary session was closed by Commissioner Sosa, Chairwoman of the TPO Executive Policy Committee.

“Miami-Dade County’s future economic growth is directly related to the transportation investments envisioned in the Miami SMART Plan,” Chairman Bovo said. “The time is now to start making that vision a reality and I’m very excited to see all the pieces begin falling into place.”