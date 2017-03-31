The Italian eatery will offer Tuscan cuisine, gelato and authentic baked delicacies under one roof

Award-winning, internationally-acclaimed Chef Angelo Elia is pleased to announce the addition of a fifth location of Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas, his chain of casual-chic Italian eateries. Opening mid-April in CityPlace Doral (3535 NW 83rd Street Suite 133), the newest Angelo Elia Pizza will feature a menu of traditional Tuscan fare similar to its other locations, plus a few exclusive dishes and the addition of freshly-made Italian pastries from its in-house bakery.

“I wanted this new Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas location to also incorporate my Italian café concept, Angelo Elia The Bakery Bar, because I knew having a wide variety of offerings from the two concepts would appeal to the city’s diverse and growing population,” said Chef Angelo Elia, Owner and Operator of Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas. “I immediately fell in love with CityPlace Doral’s high-end design and the quality of the shopping center and knew that this location was a perfect fit. We look forward to joining the community.”

Angelo Elia Pizza’s traditional Tuscan menu will feature tapas, entrees, pastas, wood-fired pizza, gelato and baked delicacies. Signature Italian tapas include the Burrata, served with arugula, Parma prosciutto, figs and balsamic, and the Grilled Octopus, served with arugula, garbanzo beans, roasted tomato and lemon. Favorite entrees include the Grilled Salmon and Linguine Vongole. Rustic Wood-Fired Pizza offerings include classics like the Margherita and Quattro Formaggi and the signature Angelo Pizza made with bufala mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula and reggiano. The bakery portion of the restaurant will serve breakfast with a savory selection of frittatas and paninis and sweet offerings like its daily-made pastries, cookies and cakes. The Bakery will also offer fresh breads and house-made gelato. Angelo Elia Pizza will also feature an extensive bar with seating for up to 14 guests. The restaurant plans to launch daily specials and a weekly Happy Hour.

The 4,770-square-foot restaurant boasts a chic interior with trendy, modern décor offering an elevated-casual feel. The restaurant can seat up to 240 total guests and features a spacious outside patio, a perfect space to hold events. Approximately 70 employees will be hired for the restaurant’s opening.

Angelo Elia Pizza in Doral is the ninth establishment that Chef Angelo will add to his impressive roster of dining concepts which includes three Casa D’Angelo restaurants, five Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas restaurants and his Italian café, Angelo Elia The Bakery Bar. Chef Angelo has plans to continue expanding his restaurant empire by opening two additional restaurants later this year.

Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information on the restaurant, please visit www.angeloeliapizza.com or follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

About Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas

Created by award-winning and highly acclaimed culinary maestro Chef Angelo Elia, Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar, Tapas is an upscale Italian eatery and wine bar which offers a modern take on traditional Tuscan fare in a chic, spacious setting. Chef Elia is widely recognized as a culinary star and one of the best Italian chefs in South Florida. His flagship Italian restaurant, Casa D’Angelo, is in Fort Lauderdale and the Boca Raton location is on Palmetto Park Blvd. near Mizner Park. Currently Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar, Tapas has four locations in South Florida (Ft. Lauderdale, Weston, Coral Springs and Delray Beach). A fifth Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas location will open in CityPlace Doral with another planned to open in Aventura ParkSquare.