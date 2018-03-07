Chronic headache relief can be achieved with breakthrough procedure, ‘SPG Block’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

So many people suffer from migraines in Doral and throughout Miami – yet there are few options for relief. But Dr. Adam Gropper’s nearby practice is now offering a medical breakthrough for migraines that is changing people’s lives. In a state-of-the-art cath lab, the doctor uses a syringe to place lidocaine on the spot that causes the migraine, thus numbing it. The Sphenopalatine ganglion block (or SPG) procedure takes five minutes and is painless. Dr. Gropper explains.

Sphenopalatine ganglion block (SPG) is a revolutionary procedure for chronic headache relief from migraines, cluster headaches, and others. The treatment is performed without needles by administering a small amount of anesthetic into each nostril and takes about five minutes. The anesthetic can “turn off” or “reset” the nerve pathways that keep headaches going and can work for people that have not responded to other treatments and medications.

The SPG is a collection of nerve cells located just under the tissue lining the back of the nose. By applying a local anesthetic to the area, nerve impulses can be temporarily blocked, providing relief from various types of pain.

Using a state-of-the-art cath lab our team is able to precisely deliver the anesthetic without pain. We start by applying a small amount of topical anesthetic to the inside of each nostril. Then we carefully guides a small, soft catheter about 3 cm into the nose. Once the catheter is properly positioned, a small amount of lidocaine is administered through the catheter. The catheter is removed, and the patient lies still for 20 minutes.

Most types of facial or head pain can be treated with an SPG block. Temporarily blocking function of the SPG can provide prompt, and sometimes sustained, relief of pain. It is theorized that an SPG block provides sustained relief by disrupting dysfunctional neuronal activity, allowing restoration of normal function.

The procedure is covered by most insurance companies.

MORE ON DR. ADAM GROPPER

Dr. Adam Gropper is a board-certified Diagnostic & Interventional Radiologist. Before undertaking his medical training, Dr. Gropper was an engineer at General Dynamics Corporation, working on various projects including cruise missile guidance systems, “Star Wars” strategic defense simulations, and others. He is a lifelong “techie,” and has always been an early adopter and innovator of new technologies in treating vascular problems with minimally invasive approaches.

Dr. Gropper received his M.D. from Emory University, where he also completed his residency and fellowship training in Vascular & Interventional Radiology. He has been practicing in Florida since 1999. He has served as an Associate Professor at FIU Medical School and recently retired from his position as Chief of Radiology at Jackson North Medical Center after 10 years.

For information, view this video on how the SPG Block procedure changed one patient’s her life: https://vimeo.com/248464295

Two officers are located at 11750 Bird Road, Suite 506, Miami, FL 33175 and 15400 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 102, Aventura, FL 33160.