Get a first glimpse inside the next generation of CinéBistro, with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the installation of one its massive movie screens. The premier “dinner-and-a-movie” experience developed by Cobb Theatres, opens its 11th CinéBistro theatre at CityPlace Doral this month.

Massive Movie Screen

The largest screen size at this location, which is found in Auditorium Number One, is 19’10” high by 47’2” wide. This seven-screen, 550-seat venue offers the most luxurious leather reclining loveseats-for-two in the business, as well as an expanded bar, restaurant, and lounge, along with a private dining room.

Guests also will enjoy a huge center bar with handcrafted specialty cocktails and an extensive wine list, private dining room for parties and events, and a delicious Chef-driven American bistro menu for both in-theatre and restaurant dining. The CinéBistro brand currently spans more than six states with 10 theatres, and more scheduled to come.

“In addition to our outstanding dining and service, CinéBistro CityPlace will feature crystal clear 4k digital projection with 7.1 surround sound for the ultimate movie-viewing experience,” Meyers added.

About CityPlace Doral: Developed by The Related Group, CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use complex opening in early 2017. Nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral in the heart of Miami-Dade County, CityPlace Doral combines the vision of world-renowned architects and designers to create a crown jewel of prosperous living, dining, entertainment and upscale shopping in one of South Florida’s fastest growing cities.

The project features 250,000 square feet of retail space, including more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment venues for all palettes and walks of life as well as over 400 luxury residences. CityPlace Doral was designed by the global architecture firm Arquitectonica, and the property’s entertainment retail component will be anchored by a roster of first-class tenants from all over the country.

“We’re very excited to welcome CinéBistro as an important anchor tenant at CityPlace Doral,” said Bill Shewalter, Senior Vice President of Development at The Related Group. “CinéBistro will attract locals and visitors who want a fully integrated dining and movie experience that has never existed in Doral before. The fact that CinéBistro has chosen CityPlace Doral to introduce its new look to the Miami market is equally exciting.”

About CinéBistro

CinéBistro, developed, owned and operated by Cobb Theatres out of Birmingham, is an industry pioneer and the leader in the “dinner-and-a-movie” sector of the movie theatre industry. Guests experience a unique moviegoing environment with amenities such as reserved seating in over-sized leather reclining seats, in-theatre, exquisite full-service dining and state-of-the art movie viewing. CinéBistro guests can enjoy an American Bistro menu, featuring multi-ethnic cuisines and cooking styles prepared by CinéBistro’s Chef run kitchens which emphasize creativity, quality and freshness. CinéBistro also offers a full array of premium spirits, draft and bottle beers, signature specialty cocktails and an extensive wine list. Guests can enjoy world-class dining served in-theatre while watching a first run-movie, or in CinéBistro’s breathtaking bar, lounge and restaurant if choosing not to see a movie. For more information about CinéBistro, visit http://cinebistro.com/.