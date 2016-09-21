CityPlace Doral, an open-air, mixed-use complex, will be hosting a job fair with 16 of its first-class national and local tenants. The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide nearly 1,100 new jobs to the city. The latest lifestyle hub for shopping, dining and entertainment in the community set to open early 2017, CityPlace Doral can also be noted as a prime destination for people to work, live and play. Job seekers can meet with vendors, learn more about opportunities and apply for available full-time and part-time positions. The full list of tenants that will be scouting for new talent is as follows: Angelo Elia Cucina, Bar & Bakery; Brimstone Woodfire Grill; BurgerFi; Cabo Flats Cantina & Tequila Bar; CineBistro; City Works; The Cheese Course; Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant & Winery; Juan Valdez Café; Kings; Martini Bar; Salsa Fiesta; Sloan’s; Fitness Hub; Tipsy Salon Bar; QBS.

To view all job openings visit: Facebook.com/CityPlaceDoral

WHERE:

Morgan Levy Park Community Center

5300 NW 102nd Ave.

Doral, FL 33178

WHEN:

Thursday, September 29

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

ABOUT CITYPLACE DORAL:

Developed by The Related Group, CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use complex opening in early 2017. Nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral in the heart of Miami-Dade County, CityPlace Doral combines the vision of world-renowned architects and designers to create a crown jewel of prosperous living, dining, entertainment and upscale shopping in one of South Florida’s fastest growing cities. The project features 240,000 square feet of retail space, including more than 30 dining, shopping and entertainment venues for all palettes and walks of life as well as over 700 luxury apartments. CityPlace Doral is designed by the global architecture firm Arquitectonica, and the property’s entertainment retail component will be anchored by a roster of first-class tenants from all over the country.