CityPlace Doral hosts ‘Dine For Hope’ benefitting Autism Speaks

CityPlace Doral welcomes locals and guests to support Autism Speaks at its Dine for Hope event on April 5. Starting at 7 p.m., the family-friendly event invites the community to wear blue and experience the many culinary, retail and entertainment offerings available at South Florida’s hottest destination.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 68 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

All proceeds from Dine for Hope will benefit Autism Speaks – a global autism advocacy organization that promotes the well-being, financial security and equal opportunity for children and adults on the autism spectrum. In honor of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, CityPlace Doral will honor and benefit those identified with ASD at this special, charitable event.

Here’s some of what’s happening:

Food and cocktail tastings from Angelo Elia Pizza Bar Tapas, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, BurgerFi, Cabo Flats, CineBistro, City Works, Cooper’s Hawk, Kings Bowl, Sloan’s Ice Cream, Vapiano.

Live entertainment by TOP 40’s band, Star Music.

Additionally, attendees at CityPlace Doral will enjoy an amazing outdoor-indoor ambiance that includes the property’s spectacular fountain show – died blue just for the occasion. At the property-wide event, guests will have the opportunity to taste a diverse array of culinary offerings, from from Angelo Elia Pizza, Cabo Flats, Brimstone Woodfire Grill and the newly opened Vapiano.

CityPlace Doral “Dine for Hope” takes place at 8300 NW 36th St, Doral, FL 33166. Tickets are $28 and may be purchased online at https://tickets.completeticketsolutions.com/TCPD/Online/default.asp

For information on Autism Speaks, visit: https://www.autismspeaks.org/