Codina Partners and Doral Councilwoman Mariaca distribute 1,000 trees after Hurricane Irma





Real estate development and investment firm Codina Partners, in collaboration with City of Doral Councilwoman Claudia Mariaca, recently distributed approximately 1,000 palm trees to Doral residents, schools, home owner associations, and local business owners.

“I am honored to support our residents, schools and businesses to re-landscape with palm trees and beautify Doral, after the path of hurricane Irma,” said City of Doral Councilwoman Claudia Mariaca. “We are resilient! We are also grateful to Codina Partners for joining our community effort.”

The event took place on Sat, Oct. 7th at a palm tree nursery at 4200 NW 107th Ave in Doral where guests had the opportunity to reserve trees on a first come, first serve basis. The trees were only reserved on that day. The new owners will be notified at a later date about the days and times to coordinate for the pick-up of the large palm trees.

Codina Partners is the developer Downtown Doral, Miami’s premier town center located off of 87th Avenue and NW 53rd Street in Doral. Downtown Doral is a vibrant community of culture and commerce, with easy access to the rest of South Florida. Neighborhoods, offices, homes, an award-winning school, restaurants and shops that offer a new quality of life—totally walkable, connected, artfully designed, green and gracious.

