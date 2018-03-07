Codina Partners breaks ground on ‘5350 Park’ at Downtown Doral

Real estate development and investment company Codina Partners recently hosted a golden-shovel groundbreaking ceremony in recognition of the start of construction on a property called 5350 Park, the firm’s third luxury condo tower at Downtown Doral.

5350 Park is located directly located across from Downtown Doral Park and when complete, will feature 19 floors with 238 units of studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences starting from the $250,000s.

A unique offering of 5350 Park is that buyers have the opportunity to purchase select units that have an adjacent studio. The adjacent studio comes complete with a private bath and separate entry posing a solution for buyers looking for additional space to accommodate out-of-town guests, a growing family or a personal office.

Participating dignitaries at the event included Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, Codina Partners CEO; Oswaldo Betancourt, Codina Partners VP of Development and Construction; Miami-Dade County officials; Doral City officials, and Representatives of Grycon Construction.

About Downtown Doral: Downtown Doral is a prime location for metropolitan living where residents can enjoy the best of South Florida urban living in a safe, walkable and bike-friendly suburban community. The 250-acre mixed-use development offers everything locals and visitors crave and need in one place including: The Shops at Downtown Doral with 70 trendy shops and restaurants; The Offices at Downtown Doral, a bustling business district with almost one million sq-ft of Class-A office space; a total of 5,000 luxurious residential units; Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School, a top-rated bilingual charter elementary school; a middle and high school; a LEED certified Doral Government Center, and; public green spaces adorned with world-class art pieces.

Learn more at www.downtowndoral.com or on Facebook and Twitter @DowntownDoral.