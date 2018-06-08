Commissioner Diaz and District 12 cities seek donations for Guatemala volcano victims

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz and the mayors of municipalities located in District 12 are joining forces to collect donations and provide relief for victims of the devastating volcano eruption in Guatemala.
The District 12 leaders have established eight drop-off locations for donations of various goods needed to aid in the recovery.
“We need to do our part to help our brothers and sisters in Guatemala recover from the deadly Fuego volcano, which has taken such a terrible toll on the country,” said Commissioner Diaz, who with the help of Mayor Carlos Gimenez, his colleagues and Miami-Dade Fire Department Chief Downey and Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 has already collected firefighter equipment and is working on legislation along with Commissioner Javier Souto to provide humanitarian relief to further the relief efforts.
Requested items include masks, canned food, juices, antibiotics, disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, infant and adult diapers, medicines for respiratory infections, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, brushes, toothpaste, first aid kits and painkillers.
The drop-off locations are:
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz office
8345 NW 12th Street in Doral
From Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Doral
8401 NW 53rd Terrace, Doral, FL, 33166
Monday–Friday
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Morgan Levy Park
5300 NW 102nd Avenue
Doral, FL 33178
Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Hialeah
Goodlet Park
4200 West 8th Ave.
Hialeah, FL, 33012
Monday–Friday
1:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. to noon
Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.
City of Hialeah Gardens
Westland Gardens Park
13501 NW 107th Ave.
Hialeah Gardens, FL, 33018
Monday–Friday
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Town of Medley
7777 NW 72nd Ave.
Medley, FL, 33166
Monday–Friday
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday noon to 4pm
City of Sweetwater
Jorge Mas Canosa Park
250 SW 114th Ave.
Sweetwater, FL, 33174
Monday–Friday
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Village of Virginia Gardens
6498 NW 38th Terrace
Virginia Gardens, FL, 33166
Monday–Sunday
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
