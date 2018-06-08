Commissioner Diaz and District 12 cities seek donations for Guatemala volcano victims

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz and the mayors of municipalities located in District 12 are joining forces to collect donations and provide relief for victims of the devastating volcano eruption in Guatemala.

The District 12 leaders have established eight drop-off locations for donations of various goods needed to aid in the recovery.

“We need to do our part to help our brothers and sisters in Guatemala recover from the deadly Fuego volcano, which has taken such a terrible toll on the country,” said Commissioner Diaz, who with the help of Mayor Carlos Gimenez, his colleagues and Miami-Dade Fire Department Chief Downey and Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 has already collected firefighter equipment and is working on legislation along with Commissioner Javier Souto to provide humanitarian relief to further the relief efforts.

Requested items include masks, canned food, juices, antibiotics, disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, infant and adult diapers, medicines for respiratory infections, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, brushes, toothpaste, first aid kits and painkillers.

The drop-off locations are:

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz office

8345 NW 12th Street in Doral

From Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Doral

8401 NW 53rd Terrace, Doral, FL, 33166

Monday–Friday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Morgan Levy Park

5300 NW 102nd Avenue

Doral, FL 33178

Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Hialeah

Goodlet Park

4200 West 8th Ave.

Hialeah, FL, 33012

Monday–Friday

1:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.

City of Hialeah Gardens

Westland Gardens Park

13501 NW 107th Ave.

Hialeah Gardens, FL, 33018

Monday–Friday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Town of Medley

7777 NW 72nd Ave.

Medley, FL, 33166

Monday–Friday

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday noon to 4pm

City of Sweetwater

Jorge Mas Canosa Park

250 SW 114th Ave.

Sweetwater, FL, 33174

Monday–Friday

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Village of Virginia Gardens

6498 NW 38th Terrace

Virginia Gardens, FL, 33166

Monday–Sunday

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

