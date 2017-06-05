Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz is applauding the Florida Legislature and Governor Rick Scott for approving $150,500 in funding for Miami-Dade County’s new Veterans Treatment Court in the state’s 2017-18 budget, which was recently signed by Governor Scott.

“I commend the state legislature and Governor Scott for approving this much-needed funding for the Veterans Treatment Court,” said Commissioner Diaz, who also serves as Chairman of the Miami-Dade Military Affairs Board. “It will go a long way toward continuing to grow and strengthen the program to help more veterans get their lives back on track.”

The specialty court, which had its official launch in January, diverts veterans who have been charged with non-violent crimes from the traditional criminal justice system and provides them with the tools needed to successfully reintegrate back into civilian life, including substance abuse treatment, vocational training and housing from the Veterans Administration. The program has already received a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice as well as a $75,000 pledge over the next three years from the Military Affairs Board.

Commissioner Diaz sponsored the 2014 resolution that led to the creation of the Veterans Treatment Court and worked with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the Miami Veterans Health Administration, the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, and the South Florida Behavioral Health Network to make it a reality.