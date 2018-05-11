Commissioner Diaz breaks ground on new linear park

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz on May 2 helped break ground on a new linear park in West Dade that will be completed in 2019.

The park will feature new landscaping and a walking/biking trail stretching along 136th Court between Southwest 6th Street and Northwest 12th Street.

“This linear park will help beautify the neighborhood while giving residents a great place to relax, enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise,” Commissioner Diaz said.