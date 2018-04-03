Commissioner Diaz to dedicate “Telemundo Way” at site of network’s new global headquarters

As NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises prepares to move into its new global headquarters in west Miami-Dade, County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz will celebrate the Spanish-language network’s economic and social contributions to the county by dedicating the street adjoining the sprawling new facility as “Telemundo Way.”

The street renaming ceremony will take place on Monday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. inside the Telemundo Center’s Atrium located at One Telemundo Way (NW 25th Street and 117th Place, Miami, FL)

Commissioner Diaz, who represents the district where the new headquarters is located, sponsored the December 2017 resolution co-designating Northwest 117th Place between 22nd and 25th streets as Telemundo Way.

“Telemundo has been a source of pride, news and entertainment for this community for many years, and its new headquarters will be a pillar of the community and boost the local economy,” Commissioner Diaz said.

Telemundo, which is currently headquartered in Hialeah, is the largest producer of original, Spanish-language content in the United States, with programming syndicated worldwide to more than 100 countries. Telemundo Center brings all of the division’s offices, broadcast and production operations under one roof including Telemundo Network, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo channel, Telemundo’s digital media operations and NBCUniversal International Group’s Latin American offices.

