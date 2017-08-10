Communities in Schools of Miami’s Fill the Bus Drive Collects 2,000 Supplies

Communities in Schools of Miami (CIS of Miami) partnered with Cushman & Wakefield to host the “Fill the Bus Supply Drive” on August 9th, at 6100 Blue Lagoon Drive.

Helping students have a great start to their school year by making sure they are equipped to succeed and alleviating the financial burden for parents, Cushman & Wakefield had been collecting school supplies for underprivileged Miami-Dade school students all summer and encouraged the local community to donate supplies during the drive.

This morning, Cushman & Wakefield employees and Communities in Schools of Miami team members filled an actual school bus with all of the supplies they have collected, including notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers and folders, which will be distributed to more than 15 schools in Miami-Dade County before the start of the school year.

About Communities In Schools of Miami

Communities In Schools of Miami surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school. Through a school-based coordinator, CIS connects students and their families to needed community resources, and provides comprehensive wrap-around services including mentoring, tutoring, life skills development, case management, counseling, job readiness and more. CIS of Miami serves more than 20,000 students each year and is an affiliate of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, whose model has been proven to both increase on-time graduation rates and reduce dropout rates. For more information visit www.cismiami.org. About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients’ ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.