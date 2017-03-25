The three big hearts shapes stretching across the familiar logo for Kendall Regional Medical Center served to greet nearly 2,000 members of the South Florida community last month at their 4th Annual Valentine’s Heart Healthy Children’s Celebration.

The family-fun event at KRMC’s 40th Street campus provided a sweet mix of heart healthy information in a carnival style atmosphere, complete with info booths on nutrition, heart- and stoke-risk factors and warning signs, kid’s fitness, swim safety, fall prevention, burn prevention, and bicycle-helmet safety.

Also in attendance at the Feb. 11 celebration was the staff of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose Martinez, along with members of The Epilepsy Foundation. Visiting kids and their families had a great time enjoying a free heart-healthy meal, face painting, pony rides, bounce houses, petting zoo, games, and music. There was also an antique fire truck on hand offering firefighting demonstrations, as well as a Teddy Bear Clinic where children brought in their favorite stuffed animals for free health checks.

This celebration is hosted each year by Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Pediatric Services & Level One Trauma program.

KRMC is an award-winning 417-bed hospital, is recognized for providing a wide array of services to the residents of South Florida, as well as visitors from around the world. The facility offers 24-hour comprehensive medical, surgical and diagnostic services, including trauma and burn care, pediatrics and maternity services, an orthopedic and spine institute, along with patient and community services with a staff of 700 physicians and specialists and 1,700 employees. Kendall Regional medical Center is located at 11750 SW 40 St., Miami, FL 33175. Call 305-223-3000 or visit www.kendallmed.com