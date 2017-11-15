Connecting emotionally to your ‘fitness phase’

Working in the fitness and dance industry for more than a decade, I have learned that our emotions play a significant role in each phase of fitness training. The American Council on Exercise (ACE) determines the types of movements and exercises that are safe – but it’s up to trainers to design the formula.

I have come to learn that an integrated fitness training model meets each individual client where he or she is and helps them achieve success throughout the different phases of physical training. Our life changes through seasons, and so do our physical needs. Journey with me as we focus on exercise as a means to love your body in its current phase. Let’s get personal!

Phase 1: Stability & Mobility

Think of the latest exercise frenzy you see in infomercials – dynamic movements, quick transitions, adding twist and turns. The foundation of these movements lies in correcting muscle imbalances and posture. It’s important to start from the beginning – you can’t skip steps!

By ignoring the fundamental movements, you put your body at risk of injury. However, what’s healthy and what feels good aren’t always in sync. Sometimes our feelings tell us not to start a program because we aren’t the best, or we try too hard to be the best and end up skipping the stability and mobility phase altogether.

After being diagnosed with three herniated discs from a car accident, I discovered firsthand that the doctor’s orders were best: exercise is the most important step to keep mobility. Strengthening the muscles around these areas will help me maintain mobility. Do not consider this a setback – rather, consider this a fresh start. If you have enjoyed a more athletic past, you know to not skip steps and each exercise is bringing your body to a stronger place.

Phase 2: Movement-Based Training

Motherhood is the best way I describe movement base training: Bending to pick up toys, lifting the child, pushing the stroller, lunging up stairs with groceries, rotating the body to check on the baby in the back seat, or pulling the child in for a hug. Movement-Based training is the perfect way to create good habits in executing these movements properly to enjoy day to day life. There is so much joy in being able to be active with what ever role you play.

Phase 3 & 4: Weight Training & Performance

In order to be a consistent dancer in my 20s, Weight Training built my strength while performance training sharpened my skills. Think of performance as getting that heart rate up and explosive movements. These forms of training bring me joy.

As a bootcamp instructor for Legacy Fit that involves strength and performance in the program, I never feel like I am “working.” That’s because I get great satisfaction helping clients connect to that “happy place” where they can bond with the one body they have, making it stronger, faster, and feeling more youthful.

Life moves quickly. Whatever phase of fitness you are in, embrace the journey. I incorporate all phases of training in my weekly workout routine. Emotionally connect to your workout time. Be in the movement and be in the moment. Your body will thank you.

ABOUT JAI FAITH

Bronx native Jai Faith is a veteran of the fitness and dance industry. She has choreographed numerous hip hop shows and appeared in many videos by major musical talent such as Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Redman, and P-Diddy. Today, as an ACE-licensed personal trainer, Jai brings a plethora of experience to the table, having a weight-loss success story of her own following the birth of her son. This sparked her to become certified by Reebok in pre- and post-natal exercise and opening her own training facility in the Bronx with her husband Ron.

Now living in Miami, Jai joined the No Days OFF movement at Legacy Fit as a professional personal trainer, a bootcamp instructor, and fitness event coordinator. Her primary goal is to involve the community in the movement for healthier, happier living through exercise and dance.