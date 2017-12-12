Councilwoman Rodriguez honored at South Florida Hispanic Chamber’s Sunshine Awards

Councilwoman Ana Maria Rodriguez was recognized with the 2017 Public Service Award at the 23rd Annual South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sunshine Awards.

The award is in recognition of the Councilwoman’s many accomplishments and contributions to the City of Doral, as well as being an inspiration to all women for her leadership and community commitment. The Nov. 3 ceremonies took place at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove Hotel.

“I am humbled and blessed to receive this award,” said Rodriguez. “And I take great pride in serving my community while empowering women everywhere to do the same. I am grateful to the Chamber for recognizing my efforts and presenting me with this award.”

The SFLHCC was founded in 1994, with the mission of promoting the continued growth and development of the Hispanic business community and to serve as a resource center and forum to advocate for Hispanic and Minority owned businesses. The organization is comprised of dedicated professional individuals and business owners to advance the commercial, financial, educational, and civic interests of the ever-growing Hispanic Community of South Florida.

For more information regarding the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, visit www.sflhcc.com.