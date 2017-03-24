This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 1,100 of South Florida’s most influential business and community leaders, attorneys, judges, and elected officials attended the Cuban American Bar Association’s annual gala and board installation earlier this year. The event was the highest grossing in CABA’s history with funds raised in excess of $750,000, which will go toward the CABA Pro Bono Project and providing scholarships for law students to promote diversity in the legal profession.