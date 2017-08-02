DBC breakfast August 8 features Ed Berliner, Emmy Award winning journalist

Doral Business Council will feature Emmy Award winning journalist Ed Berliner as guest speaker for its August 8th Signature breakfast at the Intercontinental Hotel in Doral. Over his award winning broadcasting career, Ed Berliner has interviewed and interacted with thousands of trend-setters, business leaders, titans of industry, and inspiring people from every walk of life. As a keynote speaker, corporate culture consultant, leadership and brand fire-starter, at this breakfast Ed will talk about the importance of building an image and how that relates to business and the visitor industry.

Ed Berliner has been an integral part of the management and on-air team at 7 ground breaking national cable and radio networks and he is a South Florida sports radio pioneer. Berliner’s on-camera credentials include CBS, FOX, ESPN, NBC and Comcast as anchor, host and reporter. His radio credentials include nationally syndicated talk host in news and sports, and commentator on numerous local stations and networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, FOX, Westwood One, and the Associated Press.

As host of “The Hard Line,” Berliner interviewed such guests as U.S. Sen. John McCain, acclaimed economist Peter Morici, former FEMA director Michael Brown, outspoken former Congressman Barney Frank and heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

Berliner’s vast knowledge of the media is the core of his role as a Corporate and Personal Brand/ Image Consultant with “The Undefeated Image”. This is the first and only one of its kind educational and consulting program designed for keynote speaking, multiple day workshops and consistent one on one corporate culture training based on what he learned in more than 30 years as a news/sports anchor, reporter, host, Executive Producer and story teller.

Berliner is a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) having appeared in numerous feature films and broadcast commercials. Recent highlights of his acting career include a featured role in the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film, “The Game Plan”, and a featured role in the LeBron James/ Nike “raining Day” commercial series.

Berliner is a tireless activist and raises money for several charities including ASPCA, local chapters of the Humane Society, the American Diabetes Association, Make a Wish Foundation and more.

His appearance and talk at the DBC breakfast at the Intercontinental Hotel Doral on Tuesday, August 8, 7:30 a.m., is an event you should not miss. To reserve your seat, visit www.doralbusinesscouncil.org.