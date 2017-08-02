Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

DBC breakfast August 8 features Ed Berliner, Emmy Award winning journalist

By: Gloria Burns |August 2, 2017

Ed Berliner

Ed Berliner

Doral Business Council will feature Emmy Award winning journalist Ed Berliner as guest speaker for its August 8th Signature breakfast at the Intercontinental Hotel in Doral. Over his award winning broadcasting career, Ed Berliner has interviewed and interacted with thousands of trend-setters, business leaders, titans of industry, and inspiring people from every walk of life. As a keynote speaker, corporate culture consultant, leadership and brand fire-starter, at this breakfast Ed will talk about the importance of building an image and how that relates to business and the visitor industry.

Ed Berliner has been an integral part of the management and on-air team at 7 ground breaking national cable and radio networks and he is a South Florida sports radio pioneer. Berliner’s on-camera credentials include CBS, FOX, ESPN, NBC and Comcast as anchor, host and reporter. His radio credentials include nationally syndicated talk host in news and sports, and commentator on numerous local stations and networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, FOX, Westwood One, and the Associated Press.

As host of “The Hard Line,” Berliner interviewed such guests as U.S. Sen. John McCain, acclaimed economist Peter Morici, former FEMA director Michael Brown, outspoken former Congressman Barney Frank and heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

Berliner’s vast knowledge of the media is the core of his role as a Corporate and Personal Brand/ Image Consultant with “The Undefeated Image”. This is the first and only one of its kind educational and consulting program designed for keynote speaking, multiple day workshops and consistent one on one corporate culture training based on what he learned in more than 30 years as a news/sports anchor, reporter, host, Executive Producer and story teller.

Berliner is a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) having appeared in numerous feature films and broadcast commercials. Recent highlights of his acting career include a featured role in the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film, “The Game Plan”, and a featured role in the LeBron James/ Nike “raining Day” commercial series.

Berliner is a tireless activist and raises money for several charities including ASPCA, local chapters of the Humane Society, the American Diabetes Association, Make a Wish Foundation and more.

His appearance and talk at the DBC breakfast at the Intercontinental Hotel Doral on Tuesday, August 8, 7:30 a.m., is an event you should not miss. To reserve your seat, visit www.doralbusinesscouncil.org.

 

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Active in many non profits, she received numerous awards across the community. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

Be the first to comment on "DBC breakfast August 8 features Ed Berliner, Emmy Award winning journalist"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*