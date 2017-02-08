The Divine Savior Academy Girls Varsity Soccer team finished its season with an impressive undefeated record of 9-0-2. Making this accomplishment even more remarkable is that this is the first year DSA has had a high school girl’s soccer team in place.

The team was led in scoring by senior Sofia Vasquez (eight goals and one assist), who Head Coach Tyson Zarnstorff describes as a “strong leader and very determined player.” Other leading scorers were freshman Ghalia Riviere (eight goals and two assists) and junior Natasha Moreton (five goals and six assists).

Coach Zarnstorff attributes the team’s success to the incredible defense of the team, led by 8th grader Regina Avendano. “We had really good goalies, but awesome defense.” The team only allowed one goal to be scored against them the entire season. Some teams never even had the chance to attempt a goal.

Coach Zarnstorff is very proud of this young team, which he describes as being full of “very young, very talented players.” Three seniors will be graduating from DSA this year, but the rest of the team is made up of mostly underclassmen. There are even two middle school girls on the team.

“All the girls really worked hard this year and learned a lot. I could tell them something in practice and they would take it right into the next game. It would be very difficult for me to choose a most improved player for the season because they all improved so much,“ says Zarnstorff.

Because Florida High School Athletic Association rules call for a first year team to be on probation, the successful team was unable to participate in the post season tournament. But watch out for the DSA Girls Varsity Soccer team next year!

Located in Doral, Divine Savior Academy provides PreK3-12th grade students with college-prep academics in a Christian environment. To schedule a private tour of the school, visit DivineSaviorAcademy.com.